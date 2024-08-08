LL Cool, Usher to be honored at 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala

Mary Kouw/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

LL Cool J and Usher have been named as two of the honorees for the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala, which celebrates the artists, activists and more who use their platforms to champion and further racial equity and social justice.

LL will be honored with the Clarence Trailblazer Award, and Usher will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

"To be receiving this award from an organization that is making such big moves for racial equity and justice within the music industry is an honor," LL said in a statement. "Clarence Avant was a true legend. He and I were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same year and he was a father figure to me, so it's a full circle moment and feels truly special."

Other honorees include BeyGood's executive director Ivy McGregor, who's getting the BMAC Change Agent Award, BMAC 365 Award recipient Live Nation and winners of the BMAC Social Impact Award, BET Media Group's Scott MillsLouis CarrConstance Orlando and Kimberly Paige.

The Black Music Action Coalition Gala will take place Sept. 19 in LA, with entertainment and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns serving as host.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!