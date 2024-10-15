After a week long delay, the jury has been selected in the “suitcase murder trial”

Monday, a jury was selected for Sarah Boone’s trial.

Sarah Boone of Winter Park, Florida is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, after he was found dead in a suitcase inside her home on 2020.





Jury selection was especially difficult, because the trial is expected to last 3 weeks, and it’s a high profile case.

Many news sources have revealed details and evidence to the public about the case.





The judge asked potential juror is they have seen cell phone, body cam, or interrogation videos in order to uphold a fair and impartial jury.

READ: An Orange county judge will decide if evidence will be tossed in a murder trial





The trial will begin today, after 16 trial delays prevented the trial from moving forward in the past.

READ: Woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase after game of hide-and-seek to return to court

If convicted, Boone faces a minimum of 22 years in prison.

© 2024 Cox Media Group