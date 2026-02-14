Deep freeze in Central Florida causes over $1 billion in agricultural losses

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

CLERMONT, Fla. — The recent deep freeze in Central Florida may have cost our economy more than $1 billion.

Florida’s agriculture commissioner said the figure represents the likely financial losses faced by farmers after their crops froze.

The economic impact follows an assessment of damage at various farms across the state.

The freezing temperatures impacted several agricultural operations across the state.

Southern Hill Farms, located in Clermont, is among the businesses reporting significant crop damage following the weather event.

