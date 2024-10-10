Hurricane Milton Relief, Here’s How To Donate

Florida Strong

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Milton we have posted links below to charities helping with relief efforts.

United Way of Florida’s Disaster Recovery Fund

Florida United Ways work together every day to meet the needs of our individual communities, as well as the entire state. When a hurricane hits Florida, our thoughts immediately turn to concern for our families, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. We are #United4Florida to help the communities devastated by the storm respond and recover. No matter where you live, a local United Way will be there to organize resources, connect those in need with those who can help, and ensure our neighbors have the support they need to recover. Below, you may make a donation to the United Way of Florida’s Disaster Recovery Fund or your gift may also be made directly to a local United Way impacted by the hurricane. MORE HERE

Red Cross Disaster Relief

From small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, the American Red Cross goes wherever we’re needed, so people can have clean water, safe shelter, and hot meals when they need them most.

  • We respond to an average of about 65,000 disasters every year
  • 95% of our disaster relief workers are volunteers MORE HERE

