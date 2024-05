KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police department is asking for the publics help in searching for a missing female juvenile.

Jaquelin Renata Choc Alvarado was last seen by her family in the area of Tangelo Circle and Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

She was wearing black pants and a grey top.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

© 2024 Cox Media Group