LIST: All the new attractions, rides, and experiences now open at Disney World

As summer approaches, Walt Disney World is rolling out new attractions across the Orlando parks.
From new rides, attractions, and lands, guests will have a plethora of new things to enjoy on their next trip.
We’ve put together a full list of all the new updates that are now open across the parks.
Hollywood Studios
- Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring THE MUPPETS
- The Walt Disney Studios and The Magic of Disney Animation (Opening in phases through Summer 2026)
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!
- The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
Animal Kingdom
Epcot
- Soarin’ Across America in honor of America’s 250th anniversary
- GoofyCore - a Cool KIDS’ SUMMER special party that’s packed with music, movement and maximum silliness.
Magic Kingdom
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Review
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
What attractions are you most looking forward to experiencing? Let us know in the comments!
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