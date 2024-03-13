New I-4 diverging diamond interchange at Sand Lake Road causes confusion, multiple wrong-way drivers

Orlando, FL — On Monday, March 11th, WDBO’s Traffic Center noticed several drivers confused about the new I-4 diverging diamond interchange at Sand Lake Road, witnessing multiple wrong-way drivers.

“I have been monitoring the DOT traffic camera at the Sand Lake Road diverging diamond interchange since Monday, and I’ve seen several drivers go the wrong way,” said WDBO Traffic anchor, Ed Torrence. “The signage is there and the road markings are there. Drivers just need to pay attention to the new traffic pattern.”

On Tuesday, March 12th, the Florida Highway Patrol informed us of a deadly wrong-way crash at the exit leading up to the interchange.

A driver made a wrong turn at the interchange and drove onto an I-4 off-ramp going the wrong-way, then crashing into a vehicle who was trying to exit I-4.

The crash took the life of a 21 year old man from Orlando.

The Florida Department of Transportation released a statement to WDBO on the crash, “FDOT is deeply saddened to hear of this tragic incident and sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones during such a difficult time.”

FDOT says safety is a top priority. The department is closely monitoring traffic and drivers’ reactions to the new traffic pattern to see if any changes or “tweaks” are necessary.

The department says they may continue to have law enforcement in place at the interchange to assist motorists and give the department feedback on what they are seeing with drivers reacting to the new changes.

FDOT and the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a trooper stationed at the interchange at the time of the deadly incident, along with countermeasures to deter wrong-way drivers, as well as the Wrong-Way Vehicle Detection System, which notifies officials and activates lights to notify the driver.

The department said while safety measures are designed to help deter drivers from driving the wrong way, it cannot always prevent these types of incidents from happening. FDOT wants to remind drivers to always remain alert while driving, especially when they are traveling in an unfamiliar area.

FDOT and FHP said more information will be available once the deadly crash investigation is complete.

Below is a video of two wrong-way drivers at the I-4 diverging diamond interchange at Sand Lake Road:

I-4 Diverging Diamond Interchange at Sand Lake Road:

