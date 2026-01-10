Rolling Loud chooses Orlando as the U.S. hip-hop hub, Safety and security Rolling Loud Music Festival Comes to Orlando This Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is set to become the hub of the hip-hop scene as Rolling Loud, the international music festival renowned for large crowds and top-tier lineups, announced it will hold only one U.S. event in Orlando in 2026.

The three-day event will take place at Camping World Stadium from May 8 to 10, with tickets going on presale today.

And because it’s skipping every other American city this year, organizers expect more than 200,000 fans to pour into Central Florida over the weekend, many traveling from out of state.

Such a turnout could deliver a significant economic boost. Think EDC-level impact: last year, the electronic dance festival at the same venue brought in nearly $200 million for local hotels, restaurants, bars, and retailers.

However, Rolling Loud also comes with its share of baggage.

In 2019, two people were killed in gun violence outside the Miami show. The tragedy prompted cities to reassess their security plans. Since then, however, there have been no similar incidents at Rolling Loud events worldwide.

Here in Orlando, city leaders say they’re ready.

“We’re thrilled to welcome tens of thousands of fans for three unforgettable days of performances by some of the biggest names in music,” said a spokesperson for the City of Orlando. “This event will generate massive economic impact for our local hotels, restaurants, bars and retailers, while demonstrating Camping World Stadium’s ability to attract world-class events.”

The Orlando Police Department says public safety is its top priority, but it isn’t sharing details.

“The safety and security of our community remain the Orlando Police Department’s top priority,” OPD said in a statement. “While we do not discuss specific security measures, we continuously plan, assess, and staff operations based on community needs, making adjustments as necessary to ensure public safety.”

They also reminded the public: if you see something suspicious, call 9-1-1.

So far, Rolling Loud has not responded to requests for comment on staffing, security protocols, or artist announcements.

But with tickets already selling fast and hotel rooms likely to fill up quickly, one thing is clear: Central Florida is about to host one of the biggest music events of the year.

We’ll keep pushing for answers and bring them to you first on WFTV Eyewitness News.

