Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for A central Florida woman





Lake County’s Tyshael Elise Martin, 34, was arrested in the death of her boyfriend’s 9 year old daughter on June 17.





The medical examination indicated that the victim, Jamaria Sessions, suffered severe physical abuse.

Emergency responders reported multiple injuries such as bruises and possible bite marks on the victim.

Home security video evidence shows Martin instructing a 103 pound Rottweiler to viciously attack the girl while Martin holds the leash.





The video also shows Martin dragging the victims motionless body across the floor, punching and kicking her, and more.

Deputies say Martin was heard threatening to kill the girl.





The autopsy confirmed Jamaria’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries .





The victims father, Lo Juan Sessions, 26, also faces charges of aggravated manslaughter

Now, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Martin, if found guilty of first degree murder.

