Lovell Adams-Gray says his 'Power Book II: Ghost' character wants to bring the family together in his own way

Lovell Adams-Gray plays Dru Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost, which is in its final episodes. His character has gone from the emotional younger brother who never cared to be in the drug game to one who has formed his own lane, alongside Officer Carter and his crooked police task force, exhibiting growth that Lovell is proud of.

"I think it's been a wonderful trajectory. I think that we've truly got to see Dru build into something that his father could be proud of," Lovell tells ABC Audio.

Though Dru's mother, Monet, doesn't understand his decision to work with the force, Lovell insists "Dru wants to bring the family together in his own way."

"He's showing why he has the great leadership skills that his father has seen in him," Lovell says. "And he's bringing those things to light now."

For those unfamiliar with Ghost, Dru was chosen as his father's successor in the drug game, creating some tension between him and his older brother Cane, who thought he'd be the heir. The tension's at an all-time high in episode 408, as the two go back and forth for their respective entities.

But Lovell believes their brotherly love will prevail. "I always believe in brotherly love and union. We can always get back," he says.

"I think especially for Dru and Kane ... they've thrown a lot of words at each other and whatever. But at the end of the day, that's family," Lovell continues. "Cane can beat up on Dru all he wants, but he's not going to kill him. Even when he was going to, he found it very challenging to do so I definitely think there's always a way to get back."

