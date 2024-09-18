Mariah Carey is "doing the best that she possibly can" following family deaths, says ex Nick Cannon

Following the loss of both her mother and her sister in August, Mariah Carey is "doing the best that she possibly can." That's according to her ex-husband Nick Cannon, the father of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

On Aug. 27, Mariah revealed to People, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." Her mom, Patricia, was 87; her sister, Alison, was 63. Their respective causes of death haven't been revealed.

Cannon tells Page Six, "She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances. But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."

He added, "She’s really having a great time with the kids. That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do.”

According to her Instagram, Mariah took the twins with her when she performed in Beijing, China, on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16; she has a show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 20.

Meanwhile, Nick tells Page Six the fact that the twins are now teenagers is hard to get used to.

"My daughter, she's wearing makeup now ... it scared me," he said of Monroe. "Like, we were getting ready to go, we're in Malibu about to go to dinner, and I was like, 'What is taking her so long?'" The Masked Singer host said when he went to check, he found tons of hair and makeup products in her bedroom.

"I was like, ‘Wow, you’re just like your mom,’” he recalled. “It’s beautiful to see, but scary all at the same time.”

