Mary J. Blige reflects on healing, legacy as she launches Las Vegas residency

Mary J. Blige sat down with ABC News' Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America' to reflect on healing and legacy as she launches her Las Vegas residency. (ABC News)

Mary J. Blige is stepping into a new chapter, and she says it's been a long time coming.

After more than three decades in music, the Grammy-winning artist is headlining her first Las Vegas residency, a milestone she describes as both earned and deeply personal.

Speaking with ABC News' Robin Roberts, Blige called the moment a reflection of her journey.

"It's just time, you know? I'm where I'm supposed to be. I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. And I didn't give up," she said in the interview, which aired on Good Morning America Wednesday.

Known as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Blige has long turned her personal struggles into powerful music. Her songs have resonated across generations, something she says still humbles her today.

"What I was trying to do was get myself through tough times," she said. "I had no idea I was getting other people through their tough times."

Fans often tell her that her music helped save their lives, she said, a sentiment that keeps her grounded.

Her ability to channel vulnerability into art has been a defining trait of her career, particularly with albums like 1994's My Life, which she still performs today. But she said revisiting those songs isn't always easy.

"'Not Gon' Cry' is always heavy. Even 'My Life' is heavy," she said. "When I perform any song from the My Life album, it's heavy. Really dark times."

Now, Blige is bringing that emotional journey to the stage with her My Life, My Story residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, which has just expanded by 10 dates.

The show features some of her most beloved hits, guiding audiences through the highs and lows that shaped her career. It's a mix of celebration and reflection — one she says audiences will feel deeply.

"They're gonna have fun. They're gonna dance. They might cry," she said.

Beyond the music, Blige said her current chapter is defined by growth and peace.

"I'm not mad at anyone," she said. "I forgave everybody that did whatever they did and moved on ... and now my life is elevating, because I just choose peace."

That mindset, she said, has helped her embrace this moment in her career — one she sees as the reward for years of hard work.

"The next chapter is just enjoying the fruits of my labor," she added. "This residency is the fruit. This is what I've worked for. This is what I've earned. And I'm here."

Tickets for the 10 newly added dates go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. PT, following a few presales.

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