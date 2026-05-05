M.I.A. responds to backlash over comments about immigration status

M.I.A. has responded to the backlash following comments she made during Kid Cudi's tour. She took to X on Monday to share her perspective of what happened during the Dallas tour stop when she introduced her song "Illygal."
Footage of the show captured M.I.A. telling the crowd, "I can't do 'Illygal,' though some of you could be in the audience." The comment seemed to upset fans, prompting her to add that members of her team were "illegal," as well.
In her post on X, she explains that she intentionally mentioned her team's visa issues before playing the song, which shares her thoughts on the legal system.
M.I.A.'s comments and the subsequent controversy led to her being removed from Kid Cudi's tour. He said the decision came after he was "flooded with messages" from upset fans.
"I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase," he said. "Thank you for understanding."
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