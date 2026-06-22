Missy Elliott to pay homage to Aaliyah at 2026 Essence Festival

She helped celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary with a headlining set in 2023, and now Missy Elliott will return to Essence Festival to pay tribute to a late friend and icon.

Missy will take the stage at the 2026 edition of the festival in celebration of the life and musical legacy of Aaliyah, who performed at the inaugural festival in 1995 and whose One in a Million album turns 30 this year.

"In 1995, my sister performed at the inaugural ESSENCE festival alongside an impressive line-up of legendary performers. It was so successful that it became a yearly celebration of our culture, and an illumination of the power of Black women’s voices within it," Aaliyah's brother Rashad Haughton said in a statement. "Thirty-one years later, I am overcome with gratitude to the founders, artists, and the inimitable Missy Elliott for honoring my sister with this tribute, celebrating her life, art, and ongoing legacy."

Missy and Aaliyah were friends and frequent collaborators, teaming up on songs including "One in a Million" and "If Your Girl Only Knew." In the wake of Aaliyah's death, Missy appeared in the music video for Aaliyah's song "Miss You," and paid tribute to her on the songs "Take Away" featuring Ginuwine and Tweet, and "Can U Hear Me" featuring TLC.

The Essence Festival will take place July 3 to July 5 in New Orleans, with a star-studded lineup featuring Cardi B, Kehlani, Latto, Leon Thomas and Brandy & Monica, among others.

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