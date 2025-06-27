Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Naples and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Naples metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Vietnamese

- 2,443 speakers (0.21% of population)

#9. Chinese

- 2,621 speakers (0.22% of population)

#8. Russian

- 2,682 speakers (0.23% of population)

#7. Italian

- 3,922 speakers (0.33% of population)

#6. Other Indo-European Languages

- 3,930 speakers (0.33% of population)

#5. French

- 5,592 speakers (0.47% of population)

#4. German

- 6,114 speakers (0.52% of population)

#3. Portuguese

- 6,587 speakers (0.56% of population)

#2. Haitian

- 26,025 speakers (2.21% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 249,031 speakers (21.13% of population)