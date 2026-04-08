Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1980s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,677

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 742 (#242 (tie) most common name, -84.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,973 (#31 most common name)

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#29. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning "port for chalk".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,852

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 343 (#518 (tie) most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,782 (#34 most common name)

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#28. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,865

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 294 (#595 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,523 (#37 most common name)

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#27. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,974

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,227 (#140 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,254 (#21 most common name)

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#26. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,036

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 783 (#230 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,717 (#23 most common name)

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#25. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,189

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,947 (#77 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,104 (#26 most common name)

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#24. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,549

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,553 (#109 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,802 (#28 most common name)

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#23. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,684

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 134 (#1059 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,289 (#22 most common name)

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#22. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,793

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,849 (#39 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,814 (#11 most common name)

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#21. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning "gift from God".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,838

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,687 (#96 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,308 (#25 most common name)

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#20. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,060

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 407 (#441 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,595 (#24 most common name)

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#19. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,210

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 409 (#439 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,605 (#20 most common name)

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#18. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,713

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#293 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,164 (#15 most common name)

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#17. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,869

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 488 (#384 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,373 (#10 most common name)

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#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,031

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name, -34.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,690 (#8 most common name)

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#15. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning "victory".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,036

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,436 (#11 most common name, -22.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,474 (#19 most common name)

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#14. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,236

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 520 (#354 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,032 (#16 most common name)

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#13. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,264

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,237 (#136 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,590 (#13 most common name)

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#12. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,367

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 737 (#245 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,198 (#18 most common name)

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#11. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,679

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,472 (#115 most common name, -80.8% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,100 (#17 most common name)

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#10. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,234

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,162 (#147 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,892 (#12 most common name)

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#9. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,365

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,323 (#129 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,038 (#9 most common name)

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#8. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,498

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 741 (#244 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,834 (#14 most common name)

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#7. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,678

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,677 (#10 most common name, -41.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,260 (#3 most common name)

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#6. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,226

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,606 (#46 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,413 (#4 most common name)

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#5. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,400

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 906 (#192 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,131 (#6 most common name)

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#4. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,726

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,471 (#50 most common name, -77.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,020 (#5 most common name)

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#3. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,903

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 271 (#629 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,822 (#7 most common name)

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#2. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,183

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 508 (#364 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,129 (#1 most common name)

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#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".

Florida

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,907

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,377 (#56 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,820 (#2 most common name)