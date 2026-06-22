Muni Long releases new song, 'Richest'

Muni Long gets vulnerable on her new song, "Richest."

"Over the last year, I learned wealth looks different than I thought…I'd like to share with you everything I gained when I stopped measuring my life by what I lost," she wrote in an Instagram post teasing an announcement.

She followed the message with the release of the new song. "This song is pure love to me. Being rich can apply to ANYTHING. The love for your mother or father, your significant other, your children, your friends…that's what I like most about it," she wrote on Instagram.

“Richest” serves as Muni's first new music since 2025's “Delulu.”

She had been scheduled to join Brandy and Monica last year for their Boy is Mine tour but dropped out due to severe health issues.

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