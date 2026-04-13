Music Notes: Eminem, Queen Latifah and Drake

Eminem has an update for his fans: he has some new music on the way. He shared a selfie on X Monday with the caption, "New album coming soon." His last album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), came out in 2024.

Queen Latifah will be a keynote speaker at North Carolina A&T State University's spring 2026 commencement ceremonies. She'll address graduating students May 9 in Greensboro's First Horizon Coliseum.

Drake appears to be teasing his upcoming Iceman album. He posted a photo on his Instagram Story Sunday showing his seats at Toronto Raptors games inside Scotiabank Arena, seemingly frozen over with icicles. The arena also posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Drake's seats froze." The teaser comes after Drake referenced the project while honoring Nelly Furtado at the 2026 Juno Awards. "Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg," he told her, before adding, "Iceman coming soon."

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