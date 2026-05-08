Music Notes: Latto, Rihanna and more

Big Mama, no more albums is unfortunately the update for Latto fans. She's announced that her upcoming album, Big Mama, will be her last. "5/29," she wrote on X Friday. "My retirement album. Thank you for everything."

Rihanna's latest tattoo is one of her children's artwork. Celebrity artist Keith McCurdy, aka Bang Bang, shared photos of the tat he gave the singer behind her knee. While the original scribbles were done in colorful markers, her tat simply recreates them in black ink. In the caption, he wrote, "Designed by her babies." Rihanna has three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki Mayers, who she shares with A$AP Rocky.

6lack has shared the story behind his latest single, "Ashin the Blunt" featuring Young Thug. Alongside a clip of the video, he wrote, "Ashin the Blunt, the oldest song on the new album but n**** knew it would stand the test of time. It's been leaked, it's almost made a few albums over the past 5+ years, the feeling of it reflects some of the journey along the way, love, confinement, and reintroducing yourself to the world… but the vault has finally been cracked & it's out today." He continued, "I always felt like this song captured my brother @thuggerthugger1 in a vintage form & i'm happy to share something that the ppl have been asking for."

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