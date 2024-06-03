Music notes: Sexyy Red on whether she'll vote for Trump, Jhené Aiko in new SKIMS campaign + more

Sexyy Red may have taken inspiration from Donald Trump's MAGA presidential run, but she insists her promo run has no bearing on her choice in the upcoming election. "It's Sexyy Red 4 President. I'm my own candidate I'm not endorsing anybody period," Sexyy wrote on the social platform X. The post came after the Roots Picnic, where she wore a hat with the words, "Make Sexyy Great Again."

Playboi Carti claims more music is on the way, though fans note he's said that once before. In response to a fan who wrote, "Hope u good twin! Waitin on you still to takeover. Love. & u know n****s gone keep stealing swag longer u gone," Carti replied, "I'm coming back ray I got u. Keep killing em! Too we with u."

Jhené Aiko is the star of the latest SKIMS campaign, in which she models different pieces against a desert and natural background for its Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey campaigns. In a statement, she says she goes for comfortable clothing on a regular day.

“This was such a beautiful campaign to star in. As a longtime customer and genuine fan of the brand, I’m honored that SKIMS asked me to be part of it,” she said. "My outfits on stage can often be very intricate and restrictive, but when I’m at home with my family or traveling on the road, comfort is essential. SKIMS Cotton styles provide me with the perfect solutions for my everyday life.”

