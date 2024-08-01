Federal judge reportedly overturns jury verdict in NFL's Sunday Ticket lawsuit in win for league

NFL: JUL 29 Bengals Training Camp CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 29: A football with the NFL logo sits on the field during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 29, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

A federal judge overturned the jury verdict in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

A Los Angeles jury ruled earlier this month that the league had violated antitrust laws by selling its "Sunday Ticket" package only on DirectTV at an inflated price, which set the league up to be potentially liable for more than $14 billion in damages. Now, though, that ruling has been overturned in what is a huge win for the league ahead of the 2024 season.

A class-action lawsuit was brought against the NFL earlier this year alleging that it violated antitrust laws restricting competition in an effort to protect its deals with Fox and CBS for Sunday afternoon games each season. DirectTV had Sunday Ticket exclusively from 1994-2022, and then YouTube TV took over before the 2023 season. The package typically costs $349 per season.

The lawsuit argued that the NFL kept the cost of Sunday Ticket artificially high in order to profit off of fans who wanted to watch their favorite team play in out-of-market games and bars who wanted to attract customers on game days. This, the lawsuit argued, priced otu most fans and forced them to only watch the local game instead.

The NFL argued throughout the lawsuit that Sunday Ticket was simply a premium service, and that it came at a premium price.

"The case is about choice," NFL attorney Beth Wilkinson said to the jury during the case. "This is a valuable, premium product. Think about all the choices available to fans? We want as many people as possible to watch the free broadcasts."

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!