New Music Friday: Kehlani, Blxst, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and more

Kehlani and Missy Elliott go "Back and Forth" on Kehlani's new single, on which they express their refusal to get into an argument. It's a tease of Kehlani's self-titled debut, out April 24, and follows her performances of "Folded" and "After Hours" on Amazon Music's In the Paint experience.

Momo Boyd, featured on Baby Keem's "Good Flirts" alongside Kendrick Lamar, has released her debut EP, Miss Michigan. "I would describe it as an introduction to my world, but also an homage to my beginnings," she says in a statement. "It's both an introduction and a tribute to where it all started."

Blxst is back with his self-produced song "Day After Day" with Big Sad 1900. It samples the 1996 song "Up Against the Wind" by Lori Perry and finds Blxst speaking about "growth through setbacks - touching on betrayal, resilience, and the reality that even after making it out, challenges don't disappear, they evolve," a press release states. The video, directed by Maxwell Alldread, highlights family, community and connection amid daily sacrifice and struggle. His last album, I'll Always Come Find You, came out in 2024.

Tink arrives with her new project, F***, Marry, Kill. "I'm closing some chapters while opening some new ones. & this album is really about embracing every part of the Ride … whatever season you're in right now; I over stand," she wrote on Instagram.

Other releases:

Gucci Mane, "Crash Dummy"

DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby, "One of Them"

Snoop Dogg, 10 Til' Midnight

BossMan Dlow, Chicken Talkin Bastard

Joyner Lucas, ADHD 2 Reloaded

Lil Tjay, "First Time"

Skrilla ft. NBA YoungBoy, "Free 40"

REASON ft. CUZZOS, "Humble'Em_PINK"

Jason Derulo ft. Kevin Gates, "Sexy For Me (Remix)"

Dess Dior, Note to Self

Dreamdoll, "Clockin' It (Freestyle)"

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