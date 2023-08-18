New Music Friday: Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Doechii, Quavo and more

From heartfelt R&B tracks to tribute albums and club anthems, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--Quavo, Rocket Power -- The Migos member's second solo project, and first since Takeoff's death, is an 18-track tribute to his late nephew, with features from Atlanta rappers Future and Hunxho.

--Rod Wave, "Call Your Friends" -- The Florida rapper and singer showcases his storytelling abilities with the new single, a track about the importance of checking in on family and friends.

--Mike Will Made-It ft. Lil Uzi Vert, "Blood Moon" -- The Georgia super producer tapped the Philly native for a new single produced in part by J.Cole. The track is expected to show up on Mike Will's upcoming second solo album, his first in over five years.

--Lil Durk, "F*** U Thought" -- Not long after he took a break from music due to health concerns, the drill rapper dropped off his latest single, which is expected to show up on the deluxe version of his latest album, Almost Healed.

--Doechii, "Booty Drop" -- Following her hit Kodak Black collab, "What It Is (Block Boy)," the rising rapper from Florida released her new single, which she previewed at the 2023 BET Awards.

