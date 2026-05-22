New Music Friday: Wiz Khalifa and mgk, 42Dugg and more

Wiz Khalifa and mgk have released blog era boyz, a project that "channels the carefree spirit, hunger, and DIY energy that defined the blog era generation of hip-hop" that helped in their rise to mainstream success, according to a press release. The project features a mix of "reflective moments, stoner anthems, melodic records, and celebratory tracks," including previously released singles "everything tatted" and "girl next door."

42Dugg dropped the remix to his song "Thick One," featuring help from fellow Detroit artists Skilla Baby and Kash Doll. The release comes as he celebrates the fifth anniversary of his breakthrough project, Free Dem Boyz.

Ne-Yo's new country song, "Mrs. Tundra," is out now, along with an official visualizer. The high-tempo, line dance-ready anthem is set to appear on his upcoming album, Highway 79, which was recorded in Nashville and named after both his birth year and the highway in Arizona where he was born. The album arrives on July 10.

Big Freedia and SOPHIE preview their upcoming joint EP with the release of "Blaze That A**." "Recording with SOPHIE is something I hold even closer to my heart now, especially after her passing," said Freedia. "She was an artist who showed the world that living boldly is your greatest power. With this EP, I want to show the world how loved she was and still is!"

Other releases:

Blxst, "Just My Type"

Vince Staples, "White Flag"

Rob49, "How I'm Livin"

Joé Dwèt Filé ft. Shenseea, "I don't know"

TA Thomas, "I Found You"

Rich Homie Quan, "Still Dead"

Joey Bada$$, "love letter to the game"

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