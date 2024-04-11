Nicki Minaj, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott headlining Rolling Loud Europe

Nicki Minaj has added Rolling Loud Europe to the list of shows she'll be performing this year. The rapper, who is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World tour, will headline the Austria iteration of the festival on July 5, the first night.

Gunna and Flo Milli are among those who will also perform on the 5th. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott will respectively headline night two and three, July 6 and 7; the lineup for both nights includes the likes of Chief Keef, Sexxy Red, Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Offset, NLE Choppa, Lil Tjay and Maiya the Don.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to Europe," Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a statement. "We've been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 12, at 6 a.m. ET.

