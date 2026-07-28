Oprah shares how a fan letter to Beyoncé earned her a special gift

Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce attend the HBO Documentary Film 'Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream' New York Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on February 12, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

A message of gratitude earned Oprah Winfrey a special gift from Queen Bey.

She told the story on the Are You Okay? web series, explaining how it all happened.

“I went to the Beyoncé Renaissance concert,” Winfrey said in a clip posted to social media Monday. “I was so blown away. I wrote her a fan letter. She obviously liked the fan letter because she then sent me one of the hats from Renaissance. Beyoncé sent me a hat!”

She continued, breaking into a dance, “I sent her a letter and she sent me a hat! I sent her a letter and she sent me a hat!”

Oprah previously praised Beyoncé's Renaissance show on Instagram, writing alongside a clip of Bey onstage, "I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour."

"That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets," she continued. "The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.