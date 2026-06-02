Patti LaBelle to be honored with inaugural namesake award

Patti LaBelle performs onstage as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation)

Hollywood Unlocked has expanded its list of honorees for the 2026 Impact Awards, which will take place Friday in LA. Patti LaBelle joins previously announced honorees Kehlani, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good and RZA.

Patti will receive the inaugural Patti LaBelle Legacy Award, a distinction named in her honor that celebrates individuals whose influence and accomplishments have paved the way for future generations.

Marketing executive Bozoma Saint John will be presented with the Pioneer Award, which recognizes an individual who has transcended industry norms, made a path for others to follow and made a lasting impacting culture.

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones will be given the Community Award, honoring an individual whose lifetime of achievements, dedication and commitment to building a better community have inspired meaningful change.

The 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards will stream live Friday on Zeus Network beginning at 7 p.m. PT. The ceremony will also feature performances from Chlöe, Kierra Sheard, Joyner Lucas, Jekalyn, Carr, and Donald Lawrence and Sheléa. Tiffany Haddish will serve as host, while Babyface will act as musical director.

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