Pharrell Williams says 2025 Met Gala will be a 'beautiful night where we celebrate the color Black'

The Met Gala returns Monday with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, drawing inspiration from Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by author Monica L. Miller. Co-chair Pharrell Williams tells The Run-Through with Vogue podcast it will be a celebration of Black culture.

"It's going to be a very impactful, beautiful night where we celebrate the color Black. We celebrate the things that come from that color. We celebrate the mentality. We celebrate the plight. We celebrate the progress and the success. And we celebrate the potential," he said, noting the event will also highlight Black excellence.

"We see it in all different forms, right? From authors to architects to artists to academics and to athletes, all A words. But, yeah, that's what that night is all about," Pharrell said. "It's like the best of the best, top of the top."

"That's what that night is going to be, the manifestation of using the platform to celebrate us and all of our enthusiasts," he continued. "That means people who are not necessarily Black, but just, like, enthusiasts of the Black culture and enthusiasts of the Black color and enthusiasts of everything that has something to do with Black and Brown."

The Met Gala takes place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

