PJ Morton releases 'Mutual'; 'Mercy' to arrive on Friday

This week is a good one for PJ Morton fans. He's released a new song titled "Mutual" and is set to release another, "Mercy," on Friday.

"Mutual" marks his first release of 2026; it's a song that "[sets] the table with the perfect sound for a Saturday night: R&B," according to a press release. "Mercy," on the other hand, is a track "rooted in the music that has equally shaped his life, journey and story: Gospel."

"I took some time last year to get inspired about new solo music," PJ Morton says in a statement. "I've been fortunate enough to create in so many different spaces. This year I want to explore all of those fully with no limits."

Both singles were produced by PJ and recorded at the historic Studio In The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana, which he owns, operates and is working to preserve.

"Mutual" is now available on streaming services, while "Mercy" is available for presave.

PJ's 2026 also includes a set of festival performances, including at French Quarter, Atlanta Jazz and Rock in Rio, where he will make his solo debut.

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