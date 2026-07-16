Popular new vehicles financed so far in 2026, according to Capital One Auto Navigator data

Capital One Auto Navigator reports the top financed vehicles in 2026 include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Trax, Tesla Model Y, and Chevrolet Equinox.

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the most popular new vehicle bought by Capital One customers in the first half of 2026. From January to June 2026, the Silverado 1500 had an average sales price for those customers of $56,259.

Here are the top five new vehicles financed by those customers from January to June 2026, according to Capital One Auto Navigator proprietary data.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2026 Nissan Rogue 2026 Chevrolet Trax 2026 Tesla Model Y 2026 Chevrolet Equinox

Given Capital One is one of the largest auto lenders in the country, auto expert and analyst Brian Moody says this data may point to a larger trend of car shoppers seeking affordable, reliable vehicles from popular automakers.

"Vehicles like the Rogue, Model Y, and Trax prove you don't have to get a $60,000 car just to get desirable, comfort, and convenience features," Moody says.

Chevrolet makes three of the five top models among this customer group, reinforcing the automaker's popularity. In 2025, Chevrolet manufactured 50% of the top 10 funded new vehicles purchased by these customers. Moody says Chevrolet's diverse lineup may be the reason the automaker continues to be a popular choice for car shoppers.

"While Chevrolet has made many excellent mid-priced performance cars, they have an impressive selection of affordable vehicles, too," Moody says.

Here's more about these popular vehicles' key features and their average sales price for this customer group.

Rear view of silver 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 parked on dirt road. (Stacker/Stacker)

James Riswick // Capital One

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

With multiple powertrains, cabs, bed styles, and trim levels, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup truck that can be configured to meet a wide range of uses.

"It's the perfect truck for both work and everyday use," Moody says.

The light-duty pickup has an optional turbo-diesel engine and an available hands-free highway-driving system, Super Cruise, that even works when towing a trailer. The Silverado 1500 was the second bestselling vehicle in the U.S. in the first quarter of this year. There are no major changes between the 2025 and 2026 model years, though the latest version gets a few new paint colors and special-edition packages. Chevrolet will debut its first all-new Silverado 1500 since 2019 for the 2027 model year.

The average customer sales price of a 2026 Silverado during the first half of 2026 was $56,259.

Front low-angle view of a light brown 2025 Nissan Rogue parked on the sandy banks of a river. (Stacker/Stacker)

Perry Stern // Capital One

2026 Nissan Rogue

The 2026 Nissan Rogue is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable driving experience, ample cargo space, and a wide range of trim options. With space for five, the Rogue acts as a fuel-efficient, budget-friendly everyday driver.

The Rogue is a popular choice for used-vehicle shoppers; the 2023 Rogue was the most popular used vehicle financed by Capital One customers in the first half of 2026. The average customer sales price for the 2026 Rogue for the first half of the year was $35,395.

Side view of black 2026 Chevrolet Trax parked on road in front of bare trees. (Stacker/Stacker)

Benjamin Hunting // Capital One

2026 Chevrolet Trax

The 2026 Chevrolet Trax is a small crossover SUV that offers sporty styling, a roomy interior, and generous standard features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As the least expensive new vehicle sold by Chevrolet, the Trax may attract car shoppers because it's affordable without feeling cheap, Moody says.

"A nicely equipped Trax with options comes in under $30,000," Moody says. "No wonder it keeps showing up on various lists of popular new cars."

The average customer sales price for a 2026 Trax was $26,167 for the first half of 2026. It is the most affordable new vehicle on this list.

Front three-quarter view of white 2026 Tesla Model Y parked on pavement with native chaparral plants visible in foreground and background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jim Resnick // Capital One

2026 Tesla Model Y

The all-electric Tesla Model Y received a major refresh for the 2026 model year. The 2026 Model Y, which seats up to five people, offers sleek exterior styling, an elevated interior, and an improved driving range.

"With an updated look and the addition of ventilated front seats, the Model Y is the go-to for many electric car buyers," Moody says. "The update for 2026 also results in a quieter car and a longer driving range. There's even a Model Y L with a longer wheelbase and resulting in more passenger space inside."

The average customer sales price for the 2026 Model Y was $50,095 for the first half of 2026.

Side view of black 2026 Chevrolet Equinox parked on dirt road with sky and a pine tree in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Benjamin Hunting // Capital One

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2026 Chevrolet Equinox is a compact crossover SUV that offers rugged styling, a large center display, and plenty of standard advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Equinox seats up to five people and offers practical cargo space. The 2026 model has minimal updates following the Equinox's 2025 redesign.

"With a full redesign in 2025, the Equinox is one of the freshest SUVs on this list," Moody says. "Improvements include a more modern interior with digital gauges and a more truck-like look outside, especially in Activ trim."

The 2026 Equinox's average customer sales price for the first half of 2026 was $33,025.

All pricing is rounded to the nearest dollar.

This story was produced by Capital One Auto Navigator and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.