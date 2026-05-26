Private institution rewards Chris Brown with honorary doctorate in visual and performing arts

Chris Brown performs onstage during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX show at Met Life Stadium on August 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Chris Brown took a break from tour rehearsals over the weekend to accept an honorary doctorate at Harvest Christian University. He earned a doctor of philosophy degree in Visual and Performing Arts Saturday from the private institution in honor of his "more than 20 years of global artistic achievement, cultural influence, entertainment excellence, creative innovation, and sustained contribution to music, performance, and the creative arts industry," according to the university's website.

The university said in a statement that the honor acknowledges not only academic accomplishment, but also "cultural impact, economic influence, artistic excellence, perseverance, innovation, and the ability to inspire generations through one’s gifts and talents." The school also referenced its belief "in the principles of redemption, grace, restoration, compassion, and recognizing the full complexity of the human journey."

“This honorary recognition acknowledges a lifetime body of work, global artistic achievement, cultural contribution, and over two decades of influence within entertainment and contemporary society,” the university added.

Chris posted photos from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning the post, "I DID A THING!"

He is set to kick off his R&B tour with Usher at the end of June.

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