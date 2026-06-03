Production begins for Cypress Hill cofounder's documentary featuring Chuck D, DMC, will.i.am and more

Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes poses with his family at the ceremony honoring Cypress with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Production has begun on a documentary of Cypress Hill cofounder Senen “Sen Dog” Reyes.

Mi Familia: Sen Dog and the American Dream chronicles his journey from his humble beginnings as a Cuban immigrant in LA to fame, while also exploring how Cypress Hill came together, according to Variety. The documentary will feature interviews with B-Real, Slash, Chuck D, DMC, George Clinton, will.i.am, Emilio Estefan, Pitbull and DJ Matt Pinfield.

"'Mi Familia' is a truly unique experience that reconnects me with my Cuban roots and our family's musical legacy, which stretches back many generations," Reyes said in a statement to Variety. "It also brings me closer to so many musical icons who have played a part in breaking barriers and blending genres and cultures, and I feel deeply honored to have them featured throughout my journey in this film."

Reyes cofounded Cypress Hill in 1991 with fellow members Louis "B-Real" Freese and producer Lawrence "Muggs" Muggerud. Eric “Bobo” Correa joined the group in 1994. Reyes also founded the metal bands SX-10 and Powerflo.

Reyes also serves as a cowriter and producer on the documentary.

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