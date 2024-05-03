Quavo announces launch of new restaurant, V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar

Quavo has ventured into the hospitality industry with his latest project. He's partnered with local Atlanta restaurateurs Kelan and Vinny Watson to open V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Built inside a BP gas station, located across from Georgia Tech University, the bar features over 20 televisions, a retractable roof and the faux Lamborghini from Quavo's performance of "Lamb Talk" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — all part of the luxurious experience Kelan and Vinny hope to bring to their guests.

"My team and I have been obsessing over every single detail – from the chandeliers to the lighting, to the sound, to the presentation, etc. I am certain that our guests will create unforgettable memories at V12," Vinny said in a press release, per Black Enterprise. "It is going to be EPIC."

The V12 will open its doors on Saturday, May 4. "Elevating the way we EAT socialize and watch sports!" Quavo said in an announcement on Instagram. "Pull Up Tell Em Satchamo sent ya!"

