Rakim thanks Kendrick Lamar for 'illest' shoutout on Clipse's 'Chains & Whips'

Rakim is grateful for the Kendrick Lamar shoutout he got on Clipse's "Chains & Whips" single. He took to Instagram to thank K. Dot for the mention while also praising his talent as an artist.

"I salute you king," he captioned a post of Kendrick driving his car. "Thanks for the illest shout I heard in a long time, and keep up the incredible work my brother, you ain't no joke!!!! Peace and blessings to you and yours."

Rakim's message is in reference to the flowers he receives from K. Dot in his verse on "Chains & Whips."

“Let’s be clear, hip-hop died again," Kendrick rapped. "Half of my profits may go to Rakim.”

"Chains & Whips" is one of 17 songs on Clipse's first album in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out, which will be supported with a homonymous tour. They've just added a European leg that will make stops in London, Manchester, Tilburg and Paris. Ticket information and details can be found on their website.

