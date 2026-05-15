Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba make 'TIME'100 Philanthropy list

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating Costume Art at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Rihanna has landed on the TIME100 Philanthropy list honoring the "world's most influential givers, leaders, advocates, and thinkers." She made the cut thanks to her Clara Lionel Foundation, founded in 2012 after her grandmother's death and named after her grandparents.

The foundation has donated over $100 million to support climate resilience, women’s entrepreneurship, arts and culture, education and healthcare across the Caribbean, the U.S. and East Africa.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it distributed $33 million in a single year. Most recently, after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in October 2025, the foundation launched a fund to restore healthcare services and improve access to clean water and education.

Chance is included for his nonprofit SocialWorks, which has supported Chicago Public Schools. The organization has contributed $5.6 million, helping renovate classrooms, getting new equipment and funding arts education programs, among other things. Chance has even performed at benefit concerts and meet-and-greets.

"I had teachers that I felt like were antagonistic towards me, and a lot of that gets vented on in my first project," Chance tells TIME. "But I also had a lot of teachers that were big advocates for me and kept me from getting kicked out. And those are the ones that organized the teachers' labor union and mobilized the teachers to strike for better facilities and more resources."

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dowhre, are recognized for their Elba Hope Foundation, which focuses on food security, sustainability, youth advocacy and support for smallholder farmers. Their initiatives include the Rice for Life program, which has provided food to millions of people, and the Creative Futures Program, which gives youth in underserved communities access to careers in music, film, theater and media.

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