Rihanna says fans will "have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for" with Fenty Hair

Rihanna's Fenty Hair is finally on the way. She revealed the news on social media Tuesday and says it will give consumers the "hair experience you've been waiting for."

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!" she wrote. "It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

Fenty Hair arrives on June 13, but fans can sign up to get access beforehand.

Rih's new hair venture comes nearly two years after Billboard reported her company Roraj Trade, LLC, filed for the trademark to "Fenty Hair." The publication noted that the hair care line would include brushes, combs, wigs, curlers, scrunchies, hair bands, clips, bows and pins.

