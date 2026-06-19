Rod Wave announces tour supporting upcoming album, 'Don't Look Down'

Just days after announcing his upcoming album, Don't Look Down, Rod Wave has followed up with news of a new tour. Named after the project, the Don't Look Down tour will see the rapper and special guest Fridayy perform in 25 cities across North America, including Dallas, Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta and more.

The tour kicks off on Sept. 12 and wraps up on Nov. 18. General ticket sales begin Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m. local time via official-rodwave.com, following artist and Spotify Reserved presales earlier in the week.

Don't Look Down, the follow-up to 2024's acclaimed Last Lap, is scheduled for release on Aug. 28.

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