Sexyy Red talks working work Drake, says 'he got the best ear in music'

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025, in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Sexyy Red's friendship with Drake earned her features on two songs across his three-album release. Speaking with Complex, she talked about working with Drake and reflected on recording "Cheetah Print," which appeared on Maid of Honour.

"Working with Drake always fun as hell 'cause he really be in his bag," she said. "And for real, for real, he got the best ear in music."

She added that they "were on that 'cha cha slide' type timing" while making "Cheetah Print," which quickly took off online.

"I knew it was going up when I opened TikTok and everybody was using the sound. I ain't even expect it to blow that fast. But seeing people shake a**, make videos, and really f*** with the song like that made me happy 'cause we had so much fun making ['Cheetah Print']," said Sexyy, who also appeared on Drake's HABIBTI song "Hurr Not Hurr."

The pair first teamed up in 2023 on "Rich Babby Daddy," which also featured SZA, before reuniting for "U My Everything" in 2024.

Sexyy has continued to publicly support Drake, most recently posting a photo of a billboard celebrating his recent album release with the caption, "GO GET MY BABY DADDY ALBUM WTF!"

Others in hip-hop have also weighed in on the project. Jack Harlow praised the albums and called Iceman his favorite. "I love when he raps," he said to Rolling Stone. "I love when he's melodic, too. But I love when he addresses things. He's a writer."

Former collaborator Rick Ross criticized the album during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, claiming people around him listened and weren't impressed.

"This a muthaf****** who always bringing up Michael Jackson. Where the Billy Jean at? Where the Thriller? My homies actually sat there and they lost a hour for the life for this s***."

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