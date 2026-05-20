Snoop Dogg lands role in boxing drama

Snoop Dogg will act opposite Brandon Perea in an upcoming boxing drama written and to be directed by Eric Amadio, known for his work on the FX series Snowfall. Deadline reports Snoop will star in The Faith of Long Beach, though his role has not been revealed.

The Faith of Long Beach tells the story of "a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a Long Beach group home who is torn between his troubled past and a promising future as he attempts to leave behind backyard brawls and follow in his estranged father's footsteps into professional boxing," according to Deadline.

Eric notes the film will serve as both a coming-of-age boxing picture, according to Deadline, and a story about faith — "faith in yourself when nobody else has any, and faith in the people who refuse to give up on you.”

“With Brandon, I knew instantly I had my nuanced, complicated fighter. And with Snoop, I’ve got the authentic OG who’s seen every version of that kid and still bets on him anyway," Eric continues. "It’s an honor to shine a long-overdue cinematic spotlight on the city and people of Long Beach.”

Snoop is equally grateful for the opportunity. "Death Row Pictures is proud to be a part of The Faith of Long Beach," he says in his own statement of his production company, which will produce the film with Everlast Pictures. "This is the type of story that hits different – heart, grit, struggle and redemption all wrapped up in that Long Beach spirit. This one got soul."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.