Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow shares gravesite photos in honor of his birthday: "Forever on our hearts"

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, is celebrating her late husband on what would've been his 41st birthday with pictures shared to social media of her family visiting his gravesite.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she wrote. "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day."

In the series of Instagram photos, Holker posed for a selfie alongside the couple's three children: Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, during a gathering at his burial site.

She continued, "Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

The post garnered thousands of likes and heartfelt comments from celebrities, including Boss' longtime employer and friend Ellen DeGeneres.

"It's a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love," Ellen wrote.

The TV host shared a post of her own to honor the former Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, captioning an image of the two of them, "I love you and I always will."

Boss, a beloved hip-hop dancer known for his time on So You Think You Can Dance, died in December 2022 at the age of 40. The Los Angeles County coroner determined his manner of death to be suicide.

