Suge Knight to release memoir: 'It's my truth about Tupac, Death Row and my life'

Marion 'Suge' Knight attends the Dylan George and Abbot + Main Spring 2012 Launch and official PROJECT after party at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens on August 23, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/WireImage)

Suge Knight is ready to tell his part of hip-hop history. He's announced a memoir, Your Pain Is My Joy, set to be released on Aug. 4.

The book will let fans into his life story, from his humble beginnings in Compton to his rise as a Death Row Records executive who brought Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to global superstardom. He will also open up for the first time on topics like the night he and Tupac got shot in Vegas, fights with Diddy and more.

"I have listened to people try and rewrite history for years," Knight said in a statement, according to Complex. "Your Pain Is My Joy isn't an apology or an excuse: It's my truth about Tupac, Death Row, and my life. After you read this book, your question marks will turn into periods."

Suge is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter stemming from a fatal car accident in January 2015. He pleaded no contest in 2018.

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