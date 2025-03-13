SZA is Catwoman in State Farm's latest ad

SZA may have been bitten by the acting bug. The singer appears in State Farm's latest campaign starring Jason Bateman, Batman vs. Bateman.

The spot points out the difference between the real superhero, Batman, and its fake alternate, Bateman, via their responses to various scenarios. When SZA, in the role of Catwoman, is caught stealing jewelry, Bateman fails to intervene.

"Having insurance isn't the same as having State Farm. It's like having the protection of Bateman when you need the protection of Batman," Jake from State Farm says. "Not all protection is the same. That's why you need the real deal."

Kai Cenat and Jordan the Stallion are also in the ad.

SZA's Batman vs. Bateman campaign arrives following her chat with TMZ Hip-Hop, where she reacted to tying with Michael Jackson's Thriller, which sat in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for 79 nonconsecutive weeks.

"My album tying MJ's Thriller record ... got me speechless," she said.

