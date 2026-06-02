SZA joins Don Toliver at New York stop of Octane tour

SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA made an appearance at Madison Square Garden on Monday night to support an artist she's a big fan of: Don Toliver. During a stop on his Octane Tour, she joined him onstage to perform "Used," their collaboration from her 2022 album SOS.

"Make some noise for Don Toliver," SZA told the crowd. "Listen, I might be your biggest fan. I'm not joking. Everything you've ever made, you know how I already feel. Octane is incredible."

She was one of several guests to join Toliver onstage throughout the night. Others included Sheck Wes, SahBabii and Peso Pluma, who performed "Mo Bamba," "K9," and both "La Bebé (Remix)" and an unreleased collaboration with Toliver. Malcolm Todd also made an appearance for "E85," which samples his song "Chest Pain (I Love)."

Toliver also ran through tracks from Octane, in addition to some of his biggest hits. According to setlist.fm, the set included "Secondhand," "Rendezvous," "ATM," "Call Back," "Bandit," "Tiramisu" and "Too Many Nights."

Toliver continues the Octane Tour on Tuesday with a stop in Baltimore.

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