Tank releases new single, 'Yes'

Cover art for Tank's 'Yes'
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tank pays homage to Floetry's "Say Yes" with the release of his new single, "Yes."

"'Yes' is about taking a classic feeling and giving it new life," he says in a statement. "Everybody remembers where they were when they first heard Floetry's version. I wanted to pay homage while creating something that speaks to where we are today."

The song arrives with a music video in which a birthday girl is surprised with a private performance from Tank. As the night wraps up, one lucky woman shares an intimate moment with the singer.

Tank has been playing shows as part of Chris Brown and Usher's R&B tour.

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