TDE curated playlist for 'NBA 2K25' season 6 soundtrack

Dalvin Adams
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment has curated a playlist for the season 6 soundtrack accompanying the video game NBA 2K25, and it features songs from artists on TDE's roster.

SZA appears on the 13-track playlist, with her song "Low" and her "30 for 30" collab with Kendrick Lamar. Doechii has three songs on the list: "GTFO" featuring Fetish, "Mop It Up" and her breakthrough song, "Nissan Altima." Also featured on the soundtrack are "RIP Young" by Isaiah Rashad, "Blasphemy" by Ray VaughnAb-Soul's "All That" featuring Jason Martin and Thirsty PSchoolboy Q's "Yeern 101" and "Man of the Year," and Jay Rock's "Hood Gone Love It" featuring K. Dot.

"TDE for the win!! Big shout out to @NBA2K," Jay Rock wrote of the news on social platform X.

"This game is a lifestyle, just like the music," he added in a statement. "I make records to inspire that hustle, that grind—so it's only right to have my sound in the mix while y'all out here getting buckets on NBA 2K25."

NBA 2K25 season 6 launched Friday.

