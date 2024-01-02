That Girl Lay Lay drops new song + video featuring T.I., "Foreal"

Alaya High, known professionally as That Girl Lay Lay or simply Lay Lay, has released a new song and video featuring rapper T.I. called "Foreal."

The young star recently previewed the track on Instagram by sharing a snippet of the music video, which sees her rapping the chorus amid a display of luxury cars and in T.I.'s famed Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

It's a song about showing "the world how 'Foreal' they are about their craft," with Lay Lay rapping about having a "matching bag with the heels" and buying "a house in the hill."

The teenage sensation first hit the internet years ago when her parents posted videos of her as a child, rapping along to hip-hop songs and freestyling to popular beats.

Lay Lay's the star of a Nickelodeon show named in her honor and is reportedly the youngest female artist to have a record deal with Empire Distribution.

Check out "Foreal" on her official YouTube channel.

