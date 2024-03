The 17th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards will take place on March 7, but for those unable to attend the event, OWN has got you covered.

The Oprah Winfrey Network will exclusively air the 90-minute event, which celebrates Black women in Hollywood, on Friday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Max.

As reported, this year's Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, hosted by Cliff "Method Man" Smith, will honor Danielle Brooks; Halle Bailey; Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the executive producer for CW's All American; and Starz's Kathryn Busby, behind the expansion of the Power universe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.