Tone Stith on 'flying' in his career as he tops R&B charts

"I just wanna fly and soar like an eagle," Tone Stith sings on his latest single, "Fly," which has just become a chart-topper.

The song is now #1 on both the Mediabase Urban/R&B and Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay charts. Tone tells ABC Audio what "flying" represents to him.

"I know my talents were given to me to serve and to make people happy and bring people together through my talent," Tone says. "In this point in my life, it's like, 'Yo. Take that leap of faith.'"

"We can all get in our heads and then shut down things before they happen," he adds, "but for me, it's really just walking into that purpose confidently and knowing, like, 'Hey, this is who you are,' and just go and don't even look back."

"Fly" is the lead single off Tone's upcoming album, The Edge, which he says sets the tone for the project.

"It's really about my journey, about my life and, you know, about spreading my wings," he says, noting that the message aligns with the project’s overall theme. "This whole album is ... me being able to freely create and spread my wings. [It] is like the narrative of my life ... even musically, like, the energy of the album, the live instrumentation, like, everything that goes into it."

"Fly" is now available on streaming services; The Edge is set to release on May 15.

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