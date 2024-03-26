Toni Braxton to guest star on 'The Neighborhood' finale

Toni Braxton is headed to The Neighborhood.

The singer will be playing herself in the season 6 finale of the CBS sitcom. According to Entertainment Weekly, the storyline is loosely based on cast member Marcel Spears' real-life experience of his girlfriend going into labor at a Beyoncé concert.

"The whole crew heads out to see Toni Braxton live in concert, but just as the concert begins, Courtney's [Skye Townsend] water breaks," the official description reads.

"Season 6 of The Neighborhood has been a wonderful labor of love (pun intended)," star Cedric the Entertainer tells EW. "We are even more excited to have the legendary songstress Toni Braxton join our lovefest as a guest star on the season finale. Make sure you watch!"

Last year, Spears and his girlfriend, Sarah Francis Jones, were at the final night of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles when Jones began experiencing contractions. They went to the hospital after the show, and their daughter, Nola Renai — a nod to Renaissance, was born.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Toni and Cedric are co-headlining the Love & Laughter Las Vegas residency, set to kick off April 27.

