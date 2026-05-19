Tracee Ellis Ross to make Broadway debut in 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Tracee Ellis Ross is headed to Broadway to show off her acting chops, as she has announced she'll be starring in Every Brilliant Thing.

"She said yes to joy. And now she's saying yes to Broadway," an Instagram post for the play reads. "Tracee Ellis Ross makes her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing. July 7-August 9 only."

"I've got something really exciting to share, so are you ready?" Tracee adds in a video announcement. "Drumroll please. ... I will be making my, hold your horses, Broadway debut. That's right. In the Tony Award-nominated play Every Brilliant Thing."

"I am so excited, and I am also so nervous, which I think is appropriate," she continues. “It is a one-person show that is also not a solo show, it is a monologue that is told by the actor—which in this case will be me—with the audience, which makes every performance special and different."

According to the play's website, Every Brilliant Thing follows a person looking "back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living."

Daniel Radcliffe, who earned a Tony Award nomination for best lead actor in a play for his performance, ends his run May 24. He'll be replaced by Mariska Hargitay on May 26, before Tracee begins her stint at the Hudson Theatre on July 7.

"I really hope you can come and see me on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing," she says.

Tickets are currently on sale.

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